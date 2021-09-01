Shruti Haasan signs a web series!

Shruti Haasan is one of the star heroines in the South film industry. The actress made her comeback in Tollywood with the film Krack and will soon mark her comeback in Kollywood with the film Laabam. Meanwhile, she is also planning to venture into the digital space.

As per the latest reports in the Tollywood film industry, Shruti Haasan is planning to make her debut in the OTT space with an interesting web series. Going by the buzz, she has inked a deal with the leading streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The subject is a female-oriented one and the actress is excited about the same.

Earlier, she was seen in Pitta Kathalu. She acted in a segment directed by Nag Ashwin. The details of the web series that Shruti confirmed are currently kept under wraps. More details on the same are awaited.