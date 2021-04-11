'Shyam Singha Roy' crossed budget limit?

Shyam Singha Roy, one more new project from Natural Star Nani seems to be troubling with budget problems.

Having gone through with Nani's recent films and their Box Office performances, definitely the "Jersey" star has struck his commercial stamina at a point.

Though rated as a safest hero, any hike in budgets beyond a point will likely strain the makers from recovery which was happened with "Jersey".

The film collected decent figures but failed in pushing the producers and distributors into profit zones just due to the hiked expenditure.

In order not to be in the same court, Sithara Entertainments stepped back and could not take up "Shyam Singha Roy" which eventually landed in Niharika Entertainments banner.

There is a buzz in film circles that, Shyam Singha Roy budget went out of hand and Rahul Sankrityan is mulling all over to wrap up the production and post production as soon as possible.

As per the sources, Venkat Boyanapalli and team have spent huge amount on the film which is unbelievable from Nani's market.

Heard to be a super natural thriller, "SSR" first look motion teaser received good response recently.