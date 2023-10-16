Siddu Jonnalagadda’s next gets a cool title, ‘Telusu Kada’

Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda who is basking under the glory of consecutive hits and lined up some exciting projects has announced his new film today. This will be a very special movie for its director and producers. While popular stylist Neeraja Kona is making her debut as a director with the movie, it marks the landmark 30th film for People Media Factory. TG Vishwa Prasad will produce the movie on a high budget and Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer.

The movie is titled “Telusu Kada” and the announcement video designates this one is going to offer a full-meal feast. The visuals looked grand, hinting at top-notch production and technical standards. It’s indeed a unique and impressive concept to make the announcement.

Billed to be a soulful love story, the movie will present Siddu in a new avatar. This subject deals with not only beautiful human emotions but also some very relevant social aspects and relationships. It's not just a story between a boy and a girl, but a story of friendship, family, sacrifice, self-love, and more.

The movie stars Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty of “KGF” fame playing the heroines. It features music by the in-form composer Thaman S, cinematography by the skilled Yuvraj J, and editing by National Award-winning technician Sreekar Prasad. Avinash Kolla who is one of the busiest Production Designers is part of the movie for which Archana Rao designs costumes. “Telusu Kada” is poised to win the hearts of movie buffs with its refreshing storyline, and top-class technical standards. The shooting of the movie begins in the next few weeks.