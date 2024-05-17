‘Love Me - If You Dare’trailer showcases the world of unexplored genre

The much-anticipated theatrical trailer for "Love Me - If You Dare" has been revealed, offering audiences a tantalizing glimpse into the world of unexplored romantic horror. Produced under the esteemed banner of Dil Raju Productions and helmed by debutant director Arun Bhimavarapu, the film stars Ashish, nephew of renowned producer Dil Raju, in the lead role alongside Vaishnavi Chaitanya, known for her work in the acclaimed film "Baby." The movie is set to hit screens on May 25th.

The trailer sets the stage in a picturesque village where the night falls promptly at 8 PM, hinting at an eerie atmosphere that pervades the narrative. Viewers are introduced to the fearless protagonist Arjun, portrayed by Ashish, whose penchant for thrills is showcased through breathtaking stunts. Arjun's journey takes a chilling turn when he encounters the enigmatic ghost Divyavathi, inhabiting a mysterious palace.

Despite warnings from the villagers about the ghost's ominous presence and the ominous refrain, "You can't see her twice," Arjun remains undeterred in his quest to woo Divyavathi. The trailer tantalizes with heart-pounding moments, offering glimpses of the forbidden romance amidst supernatural intrigue.

In addition to Ashish and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Ravi Krishna and Simran Choudhary, who bring depth and complexity to their respective roles. The film's producers, Harshith Reddy, Hanshitha Reddy, and Naga Mallidi, have spared no expense in bringing this captivating tale to life, backed by the esteemed Dil Raju Productions banner.

With music by the legendary Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani and cinematography by the acclaimed PC Sreeram, "Love Me - If You Dare" promises to deliver a cinematic experience unlike any other.







