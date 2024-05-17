Director Pawan Kumar Kothuri turns actor with ‘Average Student Nani’

After receiving accolades for his directorial debut "Merise Merise," Pawan Kumar Kothuri is ready to showcase his talent in a new role – that of a lead actor. His second directorial venture, aptly titled "Average Student Nani," not only marks his foray into acting but also sees him taking on the responsibilities of writing, directing, and producing under his banner Sri Neelakanta Mahadeva Entertainments LLP.

The makers kick-started the promotional campaign for this youthful love, action, and family entertainer by unveiling its first look poster today. The poster, bold and intense, captures the intimacy between the lead pair, portrayed by Pawan Kumar and Sneha Malviya. Sahiba Bhasin and Viviya Santh also feature as heroines in the movie, adding depth to the ensemble cast.

Behind the camera, Sajeesh Rajendran handles cinematography, promising visually captivating scenes, while Karthik B Kodakandla provides the musical backdrop, setting the tone for the film's emotions. Uddhav SB takes on the role of editor, ensuring a seamless flow of storytelling.

With the first look poster setting the stage for what promises to be an engaging cinematic experience, audiences eagerly await further details about "Average Student Nani." As Pawan Kumar Kothuri embarks on this new chapter in his career, expectations run high for another memorable outing from the talented filmmaker-turned-actor.