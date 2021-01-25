Similarities between 'Most Eligible Bachelor' and 'Shaadi Mubarak'

Young Hero Akhil Akkineni who is a dire need of a proper hit at the box office has pinned all his hopes on his upcoming movie 'Most Eligible Bachelor' under the direction of Bommarillu Bhaskar.

The movie which was supposed to hit the theatres for Sankranti this year got postponed and the makers are yet to confirm the release date. Now, as per the latest reports, the makers have decided to reshoot some scenes from the movie. It seems like most of the movie scenes have some similarities with another Telugu movie titled as Shaadi Mubarak featuring RK Naidu of Mogali Rekulu fame in the lead role which is also gearing up for a release very soon. As 'Most Eligible Bachelor' movie scenes have similarities with that film, the makers have decided to reshoot that portion.

Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead role in the movie. Allu Bobby under the Geetha Arts banner is bankrolling this project.