Sita Raamam Movie OTT Release date and Platform Fixed

This most-hyped film of Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Raamam is hitting the screens today. Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika, Sumanth, and other actors star in the Hanu Raghavapudi-directed film Sita Ramam. Swapna Cinema produced and presented the movie, and P. S. Vinod handled the cinematography. Vishal Chandrasekhar handled the music.

Rama and Sita's love tale is depicted in Sita Ramam, but Afreen is the only one who can bring the two of them together. In any case, Rashmika Mandanna is playing Afreen, Mrunali Takhur is portraying Sita, and Dulquer is performing Rama.

As per the latest sources of information, the OTT rights of the film were bagged by Amazon Prime Videos. However, the film producers have not yet disclosed a date for Sita Ramam's OTT release. The latest teaser for the movie is intriguing since it depicts the greatest love tale against a background of the conflict.