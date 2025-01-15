Sithara Entertainments announces ‘An Unfinished Story’

The blockbuster powerhouse Sithara Entertainments proudly announces their Production No. 32, bringing together the cult favourite ‘BABY’ duo Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya under the direction of acclaimed 90’s web series sensation Aditya Hasan.

The makers have unveiled an announcement concept video showcasing the journey of a small boy who once enthralled us in that iconic series, now grown into a larger-than-life role played by Anand Deverakonda. The film promises a delightful mix of comedy, romance, emotion, and drama, catering to audiences of all kinds.

The music for this exciting venture is composed by the sensational Hesham Abdul Wahab, whose melodies have won hearts worldwide. The film also boasts a stellar technical team, including National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli and debutant DOP Azeem Mohammad, who gained massive acclaim for his exceptional work on the iconic 90’s series.

The visionary producers Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, behind some of the biggest hits, are backing this ambitious project under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and in collaboration with Srikara Studios.

The announcement video has already generated buzz as a cult blockbuster in the making. With a dream team and an enthralling premise, keep an eye on Aditya Hasan – the excitement for what he brings to the table is at an all-time high!

Stay tuned for more updates as the magic unfolds!