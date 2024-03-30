Sivam Media: A New Dawn in Tollywood

Tollywood, the vibrant Telugu film industry, witnesses a significant milestone today with the auspicious launch of 'Sivam Media', a new production company founded by senior journalist Siva Mallala. The grand inauguration ceremony, held this Thursday, was graced by esteemed personalities including actor Ali, producer-director Praveena, and Anil Kadiyala, who unveiled the logo and banner of 'Sivam Media'.

Ali, a veteran actor, expressed his delight, remarking, "Siva has been like a brother to me for the past 20 years. Witnessing his journey from humble beginnings to establishing his own production banner fills me with immense joy."

Anil Kadiyala, sharing his sentiments, said, "Siva has been a dear friend since the inception of our careers. His admirable persona has always accompanied us on our journey. My heartfelt wish is for 'Sivam Media' to embark on a prosperous path, delivering noteworthy films and achieving great success."

Praveena of Jnapika Entertainments, reflecting on Siva's journey, stated, "Seeing Siva transition from a reporter to the founder of 'Sivam Media' fills me with pride and astonishment. I have no doubt that this banner will deliver stellar content, be it original productions or dubbed films."

Siva Mallala, expressing his gratitude, acknowledged the support of his friends, Ali, Anil, and Praveena, stating, "Their unwavering support means the world to me. Launching 'Sivam Media' with their blessings instills in me a deep sense of happiness. I am committed to producing quality films that will leave a lasting impact."

With the launch of 'Sivam Media', the Telugu film industry anticipates a new era of creativity and excellence, as Siva Mallala ventures into film production with a vision to deliver compelling content to audiences worldwide.