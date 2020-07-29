Sneha to act as Balakrishna's wife?

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are working together for an interesting film. The untitled movie is currently in the production stages. Boyapati Srinu is waiting to narrate the changes he made to the script and get Balakrishna's approval to resume the shoot. Meanwhile, an interesting update is doing rounds in the media, about the movie. andare working together for an interesting film. The untitled movie is currently in the production stages. Boyapati Srinu is waiting to narrate the changes he made to the script and get Balakrishna's approval to resume the shoot. Meanwhile, an interesting update is doing rounds in the media, about the movie.

Sneha is said to be in talks to play a key role in the film. There is a role of Balakrishna's wife in the film and Sneha might come on board. Sneha earlier acted in Boyapati Srinu's Vinaya Vidheya Rama as well. The talks are going on and a final confirmation on the same will come out soon.

Miriyala Ravinder Reddy is the producer of the movie. Stay tuned to us for the complete details of the project.