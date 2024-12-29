‘Sonu Model’ from ‘Laila’ is catchy

Mass Ka Das Vishwaksen is all set to surprise fans with his upcoming film Laila, which promises to be an atypical romantic action entertainer. Slated for a grand release on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025, Laila features Vishwaksen in a unique dual role, where he will portray both a man and a woman. Directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film has already generated significant buzz, with its striking first look and title poster receiving a positive response.

To kickstart the film’s promotional campaign, the makers have released the first single, "Sonu Model," which introduces Vishwaksen’s character, Sonu. The song perfectly encapsulates Sonu’s flirtatious charm, showcasing his special ability to win the hearts of girls effortlessly. The energetic music, composed by Leon James, and catchy beats amplify Sonu’s magnetic personality, setting the stage for a fun and vibrant romantic tale.

Vishwaksen adds a personal touch to the song by penning the lyrics himself, while singers Narayan Ravishankar and Reshma Shyam’s lively vocals elevate the upbeat track. Vishwaksen also shows off his dynamic dance moves in the visually rich song, which promises to be a chartbuster.

The film stars Akanksha Sharma as the leading lady, and its production boasts a talented team. The screenplay is written by Vasudeva Murthy, cinematography is handled by Richard Prasad, and Brahma Kadali serves as the art director. With such a strong team and a catchy start to its musical campaign, Laila is all set to become a major hit when it releases next year.