Sonu Sood becomes crucial for Alludu Adhurs

During the Corona Crisis, it is Sonu Sood who earned a lot of name and fame. The actor has gained a completely positive image as the real hero of the nation. In this scenario, it is slightly tough to see the actor playing all the negative characters. So, all the makers who are currently working with Sonu Sood have decided to tweak his characterization to positive.

Titled Alludu Adhurs, Sonu Sood is playing one of the villains in Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas starrer. Along with Sonu, Prakash Raj also plays a villain in the film. Now, the makers of Alludu Adhurs are planning to cut a teaser, giving importance to Sonu Sood, as it can gain them a lot of attention.



Also, the makers want to release the film as soon as possible to cash the craze of Sonu!

