Soulful first single ‘Radhe Radhe’ from ‘Aakasamlo Oka Tara’ launched

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Aakasamlo Oka Tara have officially begun the music promotion of the movie by launching the first single titled RadheRadhe. The emotional drama directed by Pavan Sadineni is slated to release nationwide on November 20, 2026.

This song provides a sneak peek into the life of the protagonist and how Dulquer’s character moves to Gujarat to work in Coal Mines. This interesting aspect will be revealed when he speaks with Ruhani Sharma who is playing the role of Bijili. Music by GV Prakash Kumar gives a soft melody that expresses the emotional state of the protagonist. He has sung this song along with LipsikaBhashyam. The lyrics by Sreemani describe the character’s struggle without speaking.

Dulquer Salmaan plays this role with finesse and realism. He shows the pain and suppressed emotions of the protagonist. He is accompanied by Ruhani Sharma.

Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under the banners Geetha Arts, Swapna Cinema and Lightbox Media, the film features SatvikaVeeravalli as the female lead. Shruti Haasan plays an important role.

Sujith Sarang is handling the cinematography while Shwetha Sabu Cyril is overseeing the production design. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.