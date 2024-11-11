South Korean Actor Maa Dong-seok reacts to Prabhas' ‘Salaar 2’ poster

South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok, popularly known as Don Lee, stirred excitement among fans after sharing a shoutout for Indian star Prabhas. Known for his role in "Train to Busan" and his recent Hollywood appearance in "Eternals," Ma’s gesture comes just a day after the shooting began for ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.’

Earlier this year, rumors surfaced that Ma Dong-seok might join Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit as the antagonist. The speculation now gains traction with Ma Dong-seok posting an Instagram Story featuring ‘Salaar Part 2,’ along with a photo of himself and a thumbs-up emoji.

The makers of ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’ took to social media to announce the start of shooting, giving fans a sneak peek of Prabhas reprising his role as Salaar. Directed by ‘KGF’ fame Prashanth Neel, the film has already set high expectations with its action-packed storyline and Prabhas’s captivating performance in the first part. As fans await more updates, ‘Salaar Part 2’ has quickly become one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema.

Prabhas has a jam-packed lineup, including ‘The Raja Saab,’ ‘Spirit,’ ‘Kalki 2,’ and ‘Fauji,’ showcasing his versatility and appeal across genres.

Ma Dong-seok made his acting debut in 2004 with ‘Dance with the Wind’ and went on to deliver stellar performances in movies like The Good, the Bad, the Weird, Insadong Scandal, and Perfect Game. His international breakthrough came with his role as Sang-hwa inTrain to Busa (2016), where his character’s heroic sacrifice left a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. Ma’s fame surged further when he joined Marvel’s superhero universe in ‘Eternals’ (2021) as Gilgamesh, cementing his status as an international icon.

Fans of Prabhas and Ma Dong-seok are now eagerly waiting for official confirmations regarding ‘Spirit’ and other exciting projects.