SP Balasubrahmanyam Shared A Special Bond With S Janaki

Condolences are pouring in from all corners to the family of late playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The singer, who has amassed a huge fan following all over the world, breathed his last at Chennai's MGM Hospital, at the age of 74, leaving crores of his fans in agony.

The star, who has sung more than forty thousand songs in sixteen languages has won a lot of awards to his credit. The actor-singer who is also known for his down to earth behaviour has left an indelible mark in the hearts of millions of his fans.

Fans are yet to digest the fact that the great SPB is no more with us. But he will live on forever in the hearts of his fans through his songs. According to reports, the singer had once said that he had not dreamt of becoming a singer but had aspired to become an engineer.

And the credit for making him a great singer goes to the famous singer S Janaki. Hamsalekha, the famous Sandalwood music director has shared some sweet memories of him with the great singer. He has said that we cannot imagine how much grief-stricken Janakiyamma is at the moment and adds that our pain of separation from the great singer is nothing compared to hers.

Well known South Indian singer S.Janaki' recognised SPB in a singing competition at Hyderabad. S Janaki' who was the judge in that competition, encouraged SPB by bypassing Mahendra Kapoor who was in the first place. Rest like they say was history and the singer never looked back. The lady who saw SPB grow into a stalwart had to witness his death in front of her eyes. SPB had special regards for S Janaki. He was very much upset when some wrong rumours were rife about her health when she was admitted to a hospital.

SPB would often say that S Janaki used to treat him like her own son. Let us all pray for his soul to rest in peace.