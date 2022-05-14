Special Rap Song Is Unveiled From Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu's latest movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata is going with record-breaking collections at the ticket windows as it bagged the positive talk. On this special occasion, the makers of SVP dropped the RAP song and dropped the video on Twitter creating noise on social media…



Along with sharing the special Rap song, the makers also wrote, "Celebrating #BlockbusterSVP with the #SVPRapSONG! Turn on the speakers!! Hit: https://youtu.be/BRMY_CTj-bk #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVPMania Super @urstrulyMahesh @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @14ReelsPlus @GMBents @MythriOfficial @saregamaglobal".

Going with the song and the video, they are awesome and showcased the high-end action sequences of the lead actor Mahesh Babu… He looked terrific! Singer Sravana Bhargavi crooned it perfectly and SS Thaman's rap BGM took the song to the next level!

Superstar @urstrulyMahesh sets Box office on Fire with his Mental Mass Swag Collected a share of 36.89Cr in AP/TS on Day 1 😎 All Time Record for any Regional Film 💥 Watch Summer Sensational Mass Blockbuster in your nearest cinemas ❤️‍🔥#BlockbusterSVP #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/LzgQub9RSO — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) May 13, 2022

Here is the latest collection report of SVP… On the whole, the movie collected Rs 30.89 crores in both Telugu states on the first day…

Coming to the worldwide collections, it collected Rs 75 crores and bagged the All-Time record!

Coming to the details of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, it is helmed by Parasuram and is jointly bankrolled by Mahesh Babu under his home banner GMB Entertainment in association with Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banners. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh is the lead actress of this movie while Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in the film. S S Thaman scored the songs for this movie while PS Vinod is handled the cinematography section. The editing section is handled by Marthand K Venkatesh. After seven long years Mahesh and SS Thaman are uniting once again with this movie.