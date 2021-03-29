Special sets for Varun Tej's boxing episodes

Tollywood: Mega Prince Varun Tej is currently busy with his upcoming movie 'Ghani'. Touted to be a sports drama, the actor is going to play the role of a boxer in this movie. The makers are planning to wrap up the shooting of the film by the end of April.

On this note, the movie unit has erected some special sets for the film and Varun is currently shooting for some action-packed boxing episodes in this special set. The makers have recently completed the Vizag schedule of the film. Directed by Kiran Korrapati, Saiee Manjrekar is on board to romance Varun Tej in this movie. Kannada superstar Upendra and Ramya Krishna also playing crucial roles in this film. Allu Bobby in association with Sidhu is bankrolling this project which is an SS Thaman's musical that is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 30th, 2021.

After wrapping up this project, Varun Tej is going to star in Anil Ravipudi's directorial 'F3' along with Victory Venkatesh in the other lead role. The movie is going to come out as the sequel of the super hit film, 'F2: Fun and Frustration'.