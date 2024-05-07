Gujarat voter turnout: Banaskantha leads with 30.27 pc, Porbandar lowest at 19.83 pc

Amid the rising temperatures, voters were queuing up at the booths taking the voting percentage to 24.35 in the first four hours of polling, said the election officials here on Tuesday.

Banaskantha district led the voter participation with 30.27 per cent, followed closely by Valsad at 28.71 per cent. Sabarkantha and Chhotaudepur are not far behind, recording 27.50 and 26.58 per cent turnout rates, respectively.

However, some constituencies have witnessed comparatively lower numbers, with Porbandar at 19.83 per cent, Vadodara at 20.77 per cent, and Jamnagar at 20.85 per cent.

The voting scenario showed Amreli registering 21.89 per cent, Dahod at 26.35 per cent, Navsari at 23.35 per cent, Bardoli at 27.77 per cent, Bharuch at 27.52 per cent, Junagadh at 23.32 per cent, Ahmedabad East at 21.64 per cent, and Ahmedabad West at 21.15 per cent.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, voters across the state are exercising their democratic rights. The mercury in Ahmedabad has soared to 44 degrees Celsius.

According to official figures from the Election Commission, Gujarat has an electorate of 4.97 crore eligible voters. This includes 2.56 crore males, 2.41 crore females, and 1,534 individuals from the third gender.

The voting process spans over 50,788 polling booths, strategically distributed with 17,275 in urban areas and 33,513 in rural regions.

The constituencies are Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, and Valsad.