Sree Vishnu’s Birthday Treat: Geetha Arts Unveils Collaboration for ‘SV18’

Celebrating his birthday in style, actor Sree Vishnu received a spectacular surprise from the renowned production house, Geetha Arts. The production giant officially announced its collaboration with Sree Vishnu for his next project, which will be directed by the talented Caarthick Raju, known for his work on 'Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene.' Kalya Films, in partnership with Geetha Arts, is set to produce this much-anticipated film, with the illustrious Mega Producer Allu Aravind taking on the role of presenter. The movie will be produced by Vidya Koppineedi, Bhanu Pratapa, and Riyaz Chowdary.

The grand revelation of #SV18 unfolded through an intriguing video presentation. Sree Vishnu was presented with a special gift from Geetha Arts, containing a puzzle that, once solved, disclosed exciting details about his upcoming film under the esteemed Geetha Arts banner. This announcement holds immense significance for Sree Vishnu, marking a pivotal moment in his career as he fulfills his aspiration to collaborate with Geetha Arts.

#SV18 promises to be a delightful cinematic experience, described as a captivating blend of a fun rollercoaster ride intertwined with a compelling love story. The film is set to bring together a stellar team of technicians, ensuring a fusion of creative expertise to deliver an exceptional cinematic venture. As anticipation builds around this collaboration, fans eagerly await the unique and entertaining offering that #SV18 is poised to bring to the big screen. With the backing of Geetha Arts, Sree Vishnu's birthday surprise has set the stage for a cinematic journey that is bound to captivate audiences and add another feather to the actor's illustrious cap.