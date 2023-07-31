Live
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
- Chiranjeevi hails ‘Baby’ movie and it’s team; says film is an educative film
- Sree Vishnu’s next film title impresses youth; film is a prequel to super hit ‘Raja Raja Chora’
- Sushanth opens up on working with other heroes
Just In
Sree Vishnu’s next film title impresses youth; film is a prequel to super hit ‘Raja Raja Chora’
Sree Vishnu’s latest outing “Samajavaragamana” ended as a blockbuster hit at the box office. The clean comedy made the film a talking point ever since the film was released. In one of the interviews, Sree Vishnu revealed that he is doing a prequel to his hit film, “Raja Raja Chora” which was directed by Hasith Goli. Well, the film is back in the news and it is about its prequel’s title.
The news is that the film has been titled ‘Swag’ and will be made on a decent budget. Hasith Goli will once again helm this film and this time, the fun quotient will be even bigger as per the news.
Sree Vishnu is a talented actor and picks up interesting subjects. As “Samajavaragamana” has been a big hit, all eyes are on him as to what kind of fun film he will come up with next.