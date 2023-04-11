Sreeleela Joins The Ensemble Cast Of Pawan Kalyan And Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan is all set to come up with two most-awaited projects of this season… He is now busy with Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The makers of the Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie are creating noise on social media from a few days to up the excitement on this movie. Off late, they welcomed young sensation Sreeleela to the team and gave her a warm welcome!

Along with sharing the pic, they also wrote, "Welcoming the young sensation @sreeleela14 on board for #UstaadBhagatSingh @PawanKalyan @harish2you @ThisIsDSP @DoP_Bose #AnandSai @UBSTheFilm".

Along with the makers, even director Harish Shankar also welcomed Sreeleela to the team… Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie is being helmed by Harish Shankar and is being produced by Naveen and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Further details of the cast and crew will be announced soon!

Well, as said Pawan is also part of Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu, it is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Adhitya Menon, Nargis Fakri, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Pujitha.