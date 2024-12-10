‘Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes’ new song boasts electrifying party beats

Vennela Kishore takes on the titular role in the crime thriller Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes, written and directed by Mohan. Presented by Lasya Reddy under the Sri Ganapathi Cinemas banner, the film is produced by Vennapusa Ramanareddy. The promotional material has already generated positive buzz, with the recently released teaser further heightening excitement.

Adding to the anticipation, the makers unveiled the high-energy track Shakuntalakkayya today. Composed by Sunil Kashyap, the song boasts electrifying party beats and dynamic lyrics penned by Kasarla Shyam, appealing to mass audiences. Singer Uma Neha’s powerful vocals amplify the song's energy, while the vibrant dance moves featured in the visuals have made it an instant party hit.

The film stars Ananya Nagalla and Siya Gautam in lead roles, alongside Sneha Gupta, Ravi Teja Mahadhyam, Baahubali Prabhakar, and Muralidhar Goud in pivotal roles. With cinematography by Mallikarjun, editing by Avinash Gurlink, and art direction by Suresh Bimagani of Baby fame, the technical crew promises top-notch production quality.

Distributed by Vamsi Nandipati, known for hits like Polimera 2 and Committee Kurrollu, Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes is set to release as a Christmas treat on December 25. Fans can expect a thrilling cinematic experience filled with suspense and entertainment.