‘Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes’ to hit screens this Christmas

The much-anticipated crime-comedy thriller Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes is set to release worldwide on December 25, 2024. Featuring Vennela Kishore as a sharp-witted detective and Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles, the film promises a thrilling and humorous cinematic experience. Directed by Writer Mohan, it is produced by Vennapusa Ramana Reddy under the Sri Ganapathi Cinemas banner and presented by Lasya Reddy.

The release date announcement poster offers a glimpse into the film's intriguing storyline and highlights Vennela Kishore in his quirky detective avatar. The first-look poster and songs have already generated excitement among audiences, hinting at an engaging blend of comedy and suspense.

The ensemble cast includes Siya Gautam, Sneha Gupta, RavitejaMahadyam, Bahubali Prabhakar, and Muralidhar Goud in pivotal roles.

The film boasts a stellar technical team. Sunil Kashyap's music promises to enhance the film's mood, while Mallikarjun N's cinematography captures the essence of the crime-comedy genre. AvinashGurlink handles the editing, ensuring a crisp narrative. Lyricists Ramajogayya Shastri and KasarlaShyam have penned memorable songs, and art director Suresh Bimgani, known for his work in Baby, brings his creative vision to the sets. Rajesh Ram Bal serves as the executive producer.







