Srikanth applauds ‘O.. Cheliya’ film team

The upcoming romantic drama O.. Cheliya, produced by Rupasri Kopuru under SRS Movie Creations and Indira Devi Productions, has created a buzz with the launch of its teaser. The film stars Naga Pranav, Kaveri Karnika, and Aadhya Reddy in lead roles and is written and directed by M. Naga Rajasekhar Reddy. Earlier, the first single, unveiled by Rocking Star Manchu Manoj, received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans.

Veteran actor Srikanth officially launched the teaser. Expressing his excitement, he said, “I am very happy and honored to launch the teaser of O.. Cheliya. It is a wonderful, young team, and our hero Naga Pranav and heroine Kaveri have done a fantastic job. The film is a triangle love story with a spiritual angle, which makes it intriguing. The teaser looks great, and I congratulate the team on the success of their first song. I wish everyone all the best for the film’s success.”

The teaser offers a glimpse of the film’s layered narrative. While primarily a triangular love story, it also hints at darker conflicts, featuring Ajay Ghosh in a chilling role as a self-styled godman exploiting women under the guise of spirituality. Secrets, deception, and unexpected twists promise to add depth and tension to the storyline.

Cinematography by Suresh Bala, music by MM Kumar, and editing by Upendra complement the film’s narrative, enhancing both its romantic and suspenseful elements.