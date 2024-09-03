Srikanth unveils ‘Police Vaari Heccharika’ first look

Renowned actor Srikanth recently unveiled the first look of the upcoming film "Police Vaari Heccharika" at his residence. The film, directed by Abhyudaya director Babji and produced by Belli Janarthan under the Tulika Tanishk Creations banner, promises a fresh narrative and unique visual elements.

The first look poster has already generated buzz, featuring a policeman tied up with guns and ropes—a striking image that complements the film's intriguing title. Speaking at the event, Srikanth praised the innovative concept, stating, "The first look is as captivating as the title. Director Babji is known for his fresh stories and ideas, and I am confident this film will be a great success."

Director Babji expressed his gratitude to Srikanth, whom he regards as a brother in the industry. He shared his optimism about the film's reception, believing it will resonate with audiences.

Producer Belli Janarthan also expressed his excitement, stating, "It has been a dream to work with Srikanth, and I am fortunate that he unveiled the first look of my film today."

The event also saw the presence of the film's lead actor Sunny Akhil, actress Jaya Vahini, and project coordinator Y. Hanumantha Rao. The film is currently in post-production.