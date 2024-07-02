Live
- Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray withdraws from singles, David Goffin gets entry into main draw
- Majhi announces two-day holiday for Rath Yatra
- Five Ukrainian fighter jets ruined in missile attack: Russia
- Your favourite pani puri may increase risk of cancer, asthma & more
- Dilraju Productions announces new film ‘Janaka AitheGanaka’starring Suhas
- Houthis claim fresh attacks against four cargo ships
- Raima Sen makes a comeback with hard-hitting historical drama ‘MaaKaali’
- BJP alleges involvement of Karnataka CM in land scam, Siddaramaiah refutes allegations
- Ram Charan’s production starring Nikhil ‘The India House’kickstarts shooting
- Nearly half of Punjab’s crop residue machine users continue to burn loose straw: Study
Just In
Sriram’s new film‘Kodi Burra’gets a grand launch
Renowned Telugu actor Sriram, celebrated for his roles in "Okariki Okaru" and "Raagala 24 Gantallo," has launched his latest film, "Kodi Burra," at the Filmnagar Daivasannidhanam temple in Hyderabad.
Renowned Telugu actor Sriram, celebrated for his roles in "Okariki Okaru" and "Raagala 24 Gantallo," has launched his latest film, "Kodi Burra," at the Filmnagar Daivasannidhanam temple in Hyderabad. Produced by Kancharla Satyanarayana Reddy, Gattu Vijay Goud, Chinni Chandu, Vattam Raghavendra, and Samudrala Mahesh Goud under V4 Creations, the film is directed by Chandrasekhar Kanuri.
The film stars Shruti Menon and Aarushi, with Mahaveer in a key role. MLA Mal ReddyRangareddy inaugurated the ceremony, with producer Bekkem Venugopal and director Bharat Kamma also in attendance.
Director Chandrasekhar Kanuri shared, "Sriram will be seen as a police officer, and Shruti Menon plays a doctor. 'Kodi Burra' promises to be a compelling crime thriller."
Sriram expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I'm excited about this project and believe our team has crafted an engaging story."