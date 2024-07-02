Sriram’s new film‘Kodi Burra’gets a grand launch

Renowned Telugu actor Sriram, celebrated for his roles in "Okariki Okaru" and "Raagala 24 Gantallo," has launched his latest film, "Kodi Burra," at the Filmnagar Daivasannidhanam temple in Hyderabad. Produced by Kancharla Satyanarayana Reddy, Gattu Vijay Goud, Chinni Chandu, Vattam Raghavendra, and Samudrala Mahesh Goud under V4 Creations, the film is directed by Chandrasekhar Kanuri.

The film stars Shruti Menon and Aarushi, with Mahaveer in a key role. MLA Mal ReddyRangareddy inaugurated the ceremony, with producer Bekkem Venugopal and director Bharat Kamma also in attendance.

Director Chandrasekhar Kanuri shared, "Sriram will be seen as a police officer, and Shruti Menon plays a doctor. 'Kodi Burra' promises to be a compelling crime thriller."

Sriram expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I'm excited about this project and believe our team has crafted an engaging story."