Sudheer Babu, SSC’S ‘Harom Hara’ is Trailer out now

Sudheer Babu has been exploring a variety of stories, and his upcoming film "Harom Hara" is another bold attempt. Directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka of "Sehari" fame, this intense action thriller is being produced by Sumanth G. Naidu under the SSC (Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas) banner. Recently, the makers released the theatrical trailer to coincide with Superstar Krishna’s birth anniversary on May 31st.

The trailer opens with a powerful dialogue by Sunil, highlighting the significance of weapons. Set in 1989, in the backdrop of Kuppam in the Chittoor district, the story revolves around Subrahmanyam, who is dissatisfied with his stagnant life. He seizes a golden opportunity and becomes a gunsmith in a time when guns are scarce. As violence escalates in the city, the police start pursuing him.

The trailer is engaging from start to finish, with Gnanasagar Dwaraka tackling a unique subject for Tollywood—the concept of gun-making. His direction is as commendable as his writing, with powerful dialogues adding to the film's intensity. Sudheer Babu delivers an incredible performance, fully embodying his character with strong screen presence and authentic dialogue delivery in the Kuppam dialect. Sunil's substantial role adds great value to the film, and Malvika Sharma performs well as Sudheer Babu’s love interest.

With high expectations, "Harom Hara" is set to hit the screens on June 14th.