Sudheer Babu’s ‘Harom Hara’ set to release on this auspicious day

Actor Sudheer Babu, known for his respect for his father-in-law, Superstar Krishna, has announced the release date of his upcoming film "Harom Hara" on India's first Superstar Krishna's birth anniversary, May 31st. The strategic choice of date aims to capitalize on the advantage of summer holidays, with schools and colleges set to reopen in the second week of June.



The release date poster features Sudheer Babu wielding a Velayudham while surrounded by people showing respect. Directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka of "Sehari" fame, the action thriller is produced by Sumanth G Naidu under the banner of SSC (Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas). Malvika Sharma stars as the female lead, with Sunil in a pivotal role.

Set in 1989 in the backdrop of Kuppam, Chittoor district, "Harom Hara" sees Sudheer Babu in a transformed avatar, delivering dialogues in the Kuppam slang. The film's tagline, "The Revolt," has generated significant buzz, with the teaser and songs receiving acclaim in film circles.

With music by Chaitan Bharadwaj, including an intense first song and a soulful melody, and cinematography by Aravind Vishwanathan, the film promises a gripping cinematic experience. Having recently wrapped up filming, "Harom Hara" is now in the post-production phase, gearing up for its highly anticipated release.