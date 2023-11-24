Sudheer Babu’s ‘Harom Hara’ to start promotions soon

Hero Sudheer Babu’s Pan India film “Harom Hara” with Gnanasagar Dwaraka of “Sehari” fame is gearing up for release. The shoot of the movie produced by Sumanth G Naidu under the banner of SSC (Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas) is in the last stages. So, the makers are planning to launch a promotional campaign. As part of it, they will be unveiling the film’s teaser called “Power Of Subramanyam.”

“Power Of Subramanyam” will be released on the 27th of this month. Sudheer Babu looks vicious in the teaser poster and he seems to be occupied with his work. As the poster suggests, Power Of Subramanyam will be highly intense and massy.

The Revolt is the tagline of this high-budgeted film co-starring Malvika Sharma as the leading lady, and Sunil in a crucial role. The makers released first look of all the three main characters. The story of “Harom Hara” is set in 1989 in Kuppam of Chittoor district and Sudheer Babu will be seen uttering dialogues in the Kuppam slang.

Aravind Vishwanathan handles the cinematography of the movie, while the music is scored by Chaitan Bharadwaj. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.