Sujeeth Is All Happy Teaming Up With Pawan Kalyan And Shares A Pic On His Social Media Page

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan teamed up with the young and talented filmmaker Sujeeth of Saaho fame. The movie is ready to launch officially today and the pooja ceremony has already begun. The makers shared a glimpse of Pawan reaching the sets and created a buzz on social media. Off late, even Sujeeth also shared a pic with his lead actor and treated all his fans…



In this pic, Pawan and Sujeeth are all in smiles! The filmmaker tagged the pic jotting down, "Moment" and made his dream come true!

THEY CALL HIM OG… 💥💥💥💥 AND IT BEGINS… pic.twitter.com/KpMaTpJm9A — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) January 30, 2023

This is the muhurtam shot clapboard shared by the makers on social media… "THEY CALL HIM OG… AND IT BEGINS…".

This Pawan Kalyan's action thriller is being helmed by Sujeeth of Prabhas's Saaho and produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner.

Pawan is also part of Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The shooting of this movie will begin soon and it is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu is being bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. This movie is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada to give it a Pan Indian appeal. MM Keeravani is handling the music department.