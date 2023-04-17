Sukumar Reveals Director Karthik Varma's Health Condition During Virupaksha Pre-Release Event

At the pre-release event for the upcoming film Virupaksha, which was organized at the CR Reddy College in Eluru on April 16, chief guest Sukumar stunned the audience by sharing the director's health struggles during the making of the film. Karthik Varma, who is a disciple of star director Sukumar, directed the film that stars Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles. The film is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings.

Sukumar revealed that when Karthik came to him, he had a critical medical condition, and doctors gave him only five to six years to live. However, Karthik wanted to direct at least one film before he dies, and he gradually got out of the issue and completed the film. Sukumar commended Karthik for his determination and storytelling skills and congratulated him for making the film so well.

Sukumar also expressed his emotional connection to the film and the director, as Karthik used to live on steroids to increase his platelet count due to his health condition. Sukumar affirmed that Virupaksha would be a big hit and predicted that Karthik would become a big director.

Virupaksha is a complete mystical thriller set in the period of 1970-1990 and is set to release on April 21 in theaters worldwide in multiple languages. It features Sai Dharam Tej in the lead role, and it will be his second serious film after the critically acclaimed Republic.