Sukumar to produce ‘RX100’ Karthikeya 

Sukumar has given a shot in the arm for Kartikeya Gummakonda's career. The 'RX 100' actor, who awaits the release of 'Chaavu Kaburu Challga' on March 19, is in the news because the 'Rangasthalam' director is all set to produce a movie with him as the hero. The acclaimed director will also be penning the film's story, screenplay and dialogue. The name of the director is yet to be announced.

After co-producing 'Uppena' recently, Sukumar Writings is bankrolling this Kartikeya movie. Sukumar is also producing '18 Pages', the Nikhil Siddhartha-Anupama Parameswaran starrer. The film is directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. A mystical thriller starring Sai Dharam Tej and directed by debutant Karthik Dandu is another of its projects.

If Kartikeya will be seen the coming Friday in 'Chaavu Kaburu Challaga', Sukumar is also busy with his directorial 'Pushpa', which stars Allu Arjun in the lead. Recently, the filmmaker said that Bunny's image will undergo a paradigm shift after the movie. He will be a mass icon after 'Pushpa', he hinted.