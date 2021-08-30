Sukumar's big risk with Fahadh Faasil

We already knew that Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is all set to play the main antagonist role in 'Pushpa' starring Allu Arjun in the lead role under the direction of Sukumar.

The makers recently took Twitter to reveal the first look of Fahadh from the film. "Meet the #VillainOfPushpa The most talented #FahadhFaasil turns into menacing BHANWAR SINGH SHEKHAWAT(IPS) to lock horns with our #PushpaRaj #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe," tweeted Mythri Movie Makers revealing the first look of Fahadh Faasil which shocked the fans.

The Malayalam star hero appeared with a bald look in the poster which came out as a shocker for the fans. Though the fans are super confident that Fahadh will slay the role with his intense and mesmerizing performance, the shocking look of Fahadh has been receiving mixed response. Some are saying that Sukumar is taking a big risk with this look of Fahadh.

The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead role followed by Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Dayanand, etc in pivotal roles.