Sundeep Kishan announces his next

Pan-India films in Tollywood became common these days. Following top stars, this trend has caught the mid-range heroes too. Young hero Sundeep Kishan's announced his next film which will have a pan-India release.



Titled 'Michael,' the poster has Sundeep Kishan's hands with blood stands and bruises. Sundeep wears a knuckle to his right hand while his other hand is handcuffed. Tamil star hero Vijay Sethupathi has unveiled this poster and he is also playing a special action role in this film.

Thanking Vijay Sethupathi, Sundeep Kishan tweeted, "Thank you Anna for truly being 'The Makkal Selvan'. Humbly announcing our Ambitious."

Ranjit Jeyakodi will be directing 'Michael' and will be simultaneously made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Karnan C Productions and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banners will jointly produce the movie. More details are regarding the film will be out soon.