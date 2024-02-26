Sundeep Kishan confronts a memer for inappropriate questions during press meet

At a recent press meet for the film 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona,' actor Sundeep Kishan found himself facing uncomfortable and inappropriate questions from a young memer named Mahesh. The incident occurred during the 'Memers' event, where Mahesh directed questions towards Sundeep, making the team, especially actress Varsha Bolamma, visibly uneasy.

Mahesh's line of questioning included inappropriate remarks about the on-screen relationship between Sundeep and the heroine. He went on to ask, "In the film, you did something to the heroine right? I kept watching the movie to obtain the answer as to what you did, and how you did it. In the ending, I find out. So, how did you feel working with the heroine?"

Sundeep Kishan, recognizing the inappropriate nature of the questions, responded by stating that such queries were not suitable for the stage, even in a joking manner. He emphasized that he would be open to answering other questions that were more appropriate.

Despite Sundeep's attempts to handle the situation with grace, Mahesh persisted with his line of questioning, asking if Sundeep enjoyed working with both heroines and making suggestive comments. In response, Sundeep grew more assertive, expressing his displeasure with the inappropriate questions.

He sternly told Mahesh, "This habit that you’re creating is wrong because there are women on stage. Even after repeatedly telling you not to ask such questions, you didn’t listen to me and that’s wrong. It’s not right; it is very wrong."

Sundeep Kishan's firm stand against inappropriate questioning is being applauded, and the incident has sparked discussions about maintaining decorum during public events and interviews.