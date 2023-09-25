Sundeep Kishan’s new film gets a grand launch

Live
Just In
Talented hero Sundeep Kishan who is showing his versatility in different genres of films enjoys a good following in Telugu as well as Tamil.
Talented hero Sundeep Kishan who is showing his versatility in different genres of films enjoys a good following in Telugu as well as Tamil. The young hero who is presently doing “Ooru Peru Bhairavakona” under AK Entertainments has signed to do ‘Production no: 26’ of the banner. This marks the second collaboration of hero Sundeep Kishan and director CV Kumar, after the blockbuster “Maayavan.” Adventures International Pvt Ltd presents this high-budget movie produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara. Kishore Garikipati (GK) is the executive producer.
Billed to be a sci-fi action thriller set in the “Maayavan” world, this is going to be a sequel to “Maayavan.” To be mounted on a high budget with top-class production and technical standards, this is the story of a common man’s clash with a supervillain.
The movie has been launched grandly today with a formal pooja ceremony. For the muhurtham shot, Damodar Prasad sounded the clapboard, while Venkat Boyanapalli switched on the camera. The first shot was directed by Gemini Kiran. The regular shoot of the movie commences in November.
This yet-to-be-titled movie will have some noted technicians taking care of different crafts. While Karthik K Thillai will crank the camera. Sensational Composer Santhosh Narayanan who gave a chartbuster album for Nani's “Dasara” and is working on Prabhas' Pan World film “Kalki 2898 AD” will score the music for this film.