Sunny's eviction-free pass goes wasted!

Amidst a big war of words, Kajal successfully ensured that her friend Sunny gets the eviction-free pass. Sunny was extremely happy to get the pass and in fact, his mother has bought it into the house. However, the pass was of no use to anyone in the house including Sunny.



During the eliminations of the 12th week, Sunny decided to give the eviction-free pass since she is in the danger zone. Nag said that whoever gets the pass can not refuse from using it and also gave clear instructions that the pass will be of use only if the contestant who has it will be eliminated.



In the end, Kajal is actually safe and Ravi is eliminated. Sunny did not give the pass to Ravi but gave it to Kajal. Since Kajal is safe, the pass is of no use to her. Since Sunny has given away the pass, it is of no use for him as well.



So, finally, Sunny gave the pass back to Bigg Boss.