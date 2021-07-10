Suresh Babu to take back Narappa from OTT?

Touted to be the much-awaited Telugu remake of Tamil super hit 'Asuran' titled 'Narappa' has been one of the highly anticipated flicks in Tollywood. Suresh Babu has already sold the film to direct release on the OTT platform and received backlash from the exhibitors and distributors.

In fact, Suresh Babu took this decision considering the pandemic situation and theatres closure. But as the theatres are getting reopened now, Suresh Babu is trying to take back the film from the OTT and the latter is also positive about this decision. But the presenter of the film Thanu is still skeptical about it and Venky is trying to convince Thanu by offering to give back his remuneration if at all they incur losses.

Meanwhile, in a latest interview, Suresh Babu has added some logic to the idea of releasing films directly on OTT. Suresh said that the producers are already carrying a burden of their own.