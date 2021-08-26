Suriya issues a Fraud alert

Suriya is one of the popular actors and producers in the South film industry. Not just as an actor, but, Suriya is equally popular as a producer. He has produced many super hits in the past.

His production house has fallen in a trouble now with imposters conducting fake auditions and demanding money from the aspirants. After coming across the same, the production house has now officially tweeted about the same.



"BEWARE!! IMPOSTER ALERT! We came to know that some fraudulent person has created a fake email ID (2dentertainment.gokul@gmail.com) using the name of 2D Entertainment, along with our logo, and inviting gullible persons for auditions and soliciting certain payments. 2D Entertainment Private Limited does not conduct any such auditions directly. All auditions for our projects are conducted only by the respective Director's team in their respective offices. We do not charge any payment for auditions. We hereby request the general public to exercise utmost caution & care and not to share any personal and confidential information without verifying whether such emails and offers for auditions are bonafide and genuine." read a tweet from the official account of 2D Entertainments.

