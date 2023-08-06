Suriya overwhelmed by the love from Telugu audience

Telugu audiences worship heroes as Gods, and they lap up each and every hero’s movie irrespective of region and language if the content is good, transcending all boundaries. It’s getting proven every time. Everyone is aware of the Tamil hero Suriya’s huge popularity in Telugu states. He is even called the adopted son of the Telugu States.

Suriya’s “Surya S/o Krishnan,” is a favorite film for many Telugu people. It was re-released, and fans are thoroughly relishing the movie in theatres. Especially for the song “Athey Nanne,” theatres erupted crazily. Suriya felt astounded and thanked the Telugu people on his Twitter profile.

He posted a celebration video and added that Telugu audiences are the best. Fans are basking in the moment. This Gautham Vasudev Menon’s directorial also has Sameera Reddy, Divya Spandana, and Simran in crucial roles. Harris Jayaraj’s musical composition was an added asset for this Suriya’s dual-role film.