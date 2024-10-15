  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Suriya signs for a high-octane action adventure film

Suriya signs for a high-octane action adventure film
x
Highlights

Suriya is all set to embark on an exciting new cinematic journey with his 45th film, which was officially launched today with a puja ceremony.

Suriya is all set to embark on an exciting new cinematic journey with his 45th film, which was officially launched today with a puja ceremony. The film will be produced by the renowned Dream Warrior Pictures and promises to be a groundbreaking action-adventure film.

Directed by RJ Balaji, known for his impactful films Mookuthi Amman and Veetla Vishesham, this project will present Suriya in a never-before-seen avatar. RJ Balaji has spent nearly a year perfecting the script, ensuring that the film delivers a thrilling and memorable experience. The announcement poster, featuring a white horse amidst deadly weapons, adds to the excitement, drawing parallels with the spirit of Ayudha Pooja.

This ambitious project is set to be Dream Warrior Pictures’ biggest-budget production yet. The film will feature an ensemble cast, and top-tier technicians are on board to bring the vision to life. Adding to the excitement, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will score the film's music, raising expectations even higher.

The shoot is expected to commence next month, with a release slated for the second half of 2025, making it one of the most anticipated films of the coming year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick