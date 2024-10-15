Suriya signs for a high-octane action adventure film

Suriya is all set to embark on an exciting new cinematic journey with his 45th film, which was officially launched today with a puja ceremony. The film will be produced by the renowned Dream Warrior Pictures and promises to be a groundbreaking action-adventure film.

Directed by RJ Balaji, known for his impactful films Mookuthi Amman and Veetla Vishesham, this project will present Suriya in a never-before-seen avatar. RJ Balaji has spent nearly a year perfecting the script, ensuring that the film delivers a thrilling and memorable experience. The announcement poster, featuring a white horse amidst deadly weapons, adds to the excitement, drawing parallels with the spirit of Ayudha Pooja.

This ambitious project is set to be Dream Warrior Pictures’ biggest-budget production yet. The film will feature an ensemble cast, and top-tier technicians are on board to bring the vision to life. Adding to the excitement, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will score the film's music, raising expectations even higher.

The shoot is expected to commence next month, with a release slated for the second half of 2025, making it one of the most anticipated films of the coming year.