Live
- Maharashtra CM Announces Diwali Bonuses Ahead Of State Election
- Police arrests Sri Satya Sai district rape accused in 48 hours
- AP police will not interfere SIT in Tirumala Laddu probe, says DGP
- Doctors urge women to look beyond lumps for breast cancer symptoms
- Upendra’s ‘UI’ to hit screens on Dec 20
- Ajay powerful look from ‘Pottel’ unveiled
- ‘Vettaiyan’ smashes box office
- ‘Rewind’ set for South India release on Oct 18
- Suriya signs for a high-octane action adventure film
- He had a swelling on his knee, don't want 'undercooked Shami' in Australia: Rohit
Just In
Suriya signs for a high-octane action adventure film
Suriya is all set to embark on an exciting new cinematic journey with his 45th film, which was officially launched today with a puja ceremony.
Suriya is all set to embark on an exciting new cinematic journey with his 45th film, which was officially launched today with a puja ceremony. The film will be produced by the renowned Dream Warrior Pictures and promises to be a groundbreaking action-adventure film.
Directed by RJ Balaji, known for his impactful films Mookuthi Amman and Veetla Vishesham, this project will present Suriya in a never-before-seen avatar. RJ Balaji has spent nearly a year perfecting the script, ensuring that the film delivers a thrilling and memorable experience. The announcement poster, featuring a white horse amidst deadly weapons, adds to the excitement, drawing parallels with the spirit of Ayudha Pooja.
This ambitious project is set to be Dream Warrior Pictures’ biggest-budget production yet. The film will feature an ensemble cast, and top-tier technicians are on board to bring the vision to life. Adding to the excitement, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will score the film's music, raising expectations even higher.
The shoot is expected to commence next month, with a release slated for the second half of 2025, making it one of the most anticipated films of the coming year.