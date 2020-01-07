Suriya's Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra Teaser Review

'Soorarai Pottru' is an upcoming Tamil movie under the direction of Sudha Kongara in which Kollywood star Suriya is playing the lead role. The movie is also going to get released in Telugu as 'Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra'.

Aparna Balamurali is the female lead in the film. Karunas, Jackie Shroff, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal are playing crucial roles in the film. Today, the makers have unveiled the official teaser of the film. The teaser started with Mohan Babu's voice claiming that people laughed at Chandra Mahesh Kanayanam when he wanted to establish his own airline company with just 6000 rupees in his pocket. The teaser hinted that the movie will showcase his journey and the struggles he faced to reach his goal.

Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment is bankrolling this project. G.V. Prakash is composing music for this film which will hit the theatres in Summer