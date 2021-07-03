Tamannaah hinting something indirectly?
Tamannaah Bhatia is currently one of the star heroines in the film industry. The actress is busy with back-to-back films in Telugu and Tamil. She also made her debut on OTT this year and is set to explore the TV by becoming a host of a cooking show. Her recent posts have garnered a lot of attention.
With the hashtag #TamannaahSpeaks, she posted a couple of quotes, "What doesn't find an expression always finds a consequence," and "The fear of making a mistake is almost a sure route to making one."
Both the quotes are now creating a lot of doubts if the actress is feeling low. At the same time, these quotes hint to us that the actress is trying to say something that remains a mystery for now.
On the work front, Tamannaah is busy with Gopichand's Seetimaar and Nithiin's Maestro.