Tamannaah says no to Balayya?

Despite sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi in 'Sye Raa....' and another middle-aged star Venkatesh in 'F2', pretty actress Tamannaah has reportedly declined to play love interest to Nandamuri Balakrishna in his upcoming film with director Boyapati Srinu.

"Tamannaah declined the offer claiming that she was busy with other commitments and couldn't allot dates immediately," says a source, close the unit.

Probably, she doesn't want to work with Balakrishna since he is going through a lean trot. Otherwise, Boyapati has worked with bigger names like Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and Nayantara in the past.

"Boyapati wants to rope in a top-league actress since the female lead role is well-etched out and also wants to make the film on a bigger scale and looking for a leading lady who is a good mix of good looks and talent," the source adds.

In fact, producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy, was willing to shell out more than Rs 1.5 crore to Tamannaah but she wasn't showing much interest, the source points out.

Maybe, Tamannaah wants to portray meatier roles with senior actors than just playing a glam prop.

She had a significant role in 'Sye Raa...' and 'F2' revolved around her, so more than money, she is looking for well-defined roles these days.