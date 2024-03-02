Tamannaah takes on unprecedented Naga Sadhu role in ‘Odela 2’

In a cinematic revelation, the much-awaited supernatural horror thriller, "Odela 2," featuring Sampath Nandi and Tamannaah Bhatia, is set to redefine the genre with the actress donning the character of a Naga Sadhu. The announcement, accompanied by a visually striking title poster, has sparked excitement among cinephiles.

Tamannaah, known for her versatile roles, steps into uncharted territory with her portrayal of a Naga Sadhu, embodying the Shiva Shakti character. This marks the first time the actress has embraced such a unique role, promising a transformative and immersive performance.

The filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the authenticity of Tamannaah's character. Meticulous attention is being paid to her look and character design, setting the stage for a visual spectacle that adds a new dimension to the supernatural horror genre.

"Odela 2" officially launched its shoot with a commencement ceremony in the holy city of Kashi, with the regular shooting schedule kicking off amidst the sacred surroundings. Directed by Ashok Teja, the film is a high-budget production jointly backed by Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks banners.

Tamannaah's involvement in "Odela 2" is considered a significant asset, promising to elevate the movie's appeal and anticipation. As the project unfolds, audiences are eager to witness Tamannaah's portrayal of the Naga Sadhu in this compelling supernatural thriller. The unique combination of supernatural elements and Tamannaah's prowess has positioned "Odela 2" as a film to watch out for in the coming cinematic landscape.