  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Tamannaah to showcase her new talent

Tamannaah
x

Milky beauty Tamannaah

Highlights

Milky beauty Tamannaah is undoubtedly one of the multi-talented actresses in the industry

Milky beauty Tamannaah is undoubtedly one of the multi-talented actresses in the industry. Tamannaah is all now all set to showcase her hosting skills by being the host of an upcoming TV show 'Masterchef Telugu' which will soon air on Gemini TV.

Now, Tamannaah has turned as an author for an English novel titled 'Back To The Roots' promoting the ancient Indian practices that helped people to stay fit and healthy.

Tamannaah has co-authored this book along with Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho who previously penned books like The Great Indian Diet With Shilpa Shetty and The Magic Weight Loss Pill With Anushka Shetty.

In 2021, Tamannaah also tested her luck on the digital space by acting in the web series projects 11th Hour and November Story.

On the work front, the actress is busy with Maestro and Seetimaarr which will release soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X