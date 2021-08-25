Tamannaah to showcase her new talent

Milky beauty Tamannaah is undoubtedly one of the multi-talented actresses in the industry. Tamannaah is all now all set to showcase her hosting skills by being the host of an upcoming TV show 'Masterchef Telugu' which will soon air on Gemini TV.



Now, Tamannaah has turned as an author for an English novel titled 'Back To The Roots' promoting the ancient Indian practices that helped people to stay fit and healthy.



Tamannaah has co-authored this book along with Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho who previously penned books like The Great Indian Diet With Shilpa Shetty and The Magic Weight Loss Pill With Anushka Shetty.



In 2021, Tamannaah also tested her luck on the digital space by acting in the web series projects 11th Hour and November Story.



On the work front, the actress is busy with Maestro and Seetimaarr which will release soon.

