Taman's folk song for Varudu Kaavalenu out

Prestigious production house Sitara Entertainments is producing Varudu Kaavalenu starring Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma with debutant Director Lakshmi Sowjanya. The unit has given out a song today 04-08-21 and by looking at it we can say it is a mix of both literature and Music.Getting into the details, Anantha Sriram has penned the folk rich lyrics with the lines "Naageti Saalagaada naaketti paniro...." which is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by the Music Sensation of South Taman S. Shekhar VJ has choreographed the song on lead pair and it shows Lyrics,Dance and Music has competed with each other.

Already first single "Kola Kalle" composed by Vishal Chandra Shekhar from the movie has won the hearts of music lovers.

Also the Glimpse and promotional content released so far has garnered interest and appreciation from the audience and created a good buzz in the social media.Currently Movie production is the final stages of making and Producers are pretty much confident that the Story, Characters,Emotions ,Music and Artistes performances will surely win the hearts of audiences.



Along with the lead cast Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma, Nadia,Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Ananth, Pammi Sai, RangasthalambMahesh, Kireeti Daamaraaju,Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Sidhique shah has played important roles.

On the technical front Ganesh Kumar Raavuri has written the dialogues, Vamsi Patchipulusu handled the Cinematography , Vishal Chandra Shekhar has composed the music, Naveen Nooli did the Editing and Art by Prakash.