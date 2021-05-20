Teja pens a special role for Abhiram Daggubati

From the past few days, we have been hearing rumors that Rana Daggubati's younger brother Abhiram Daggubati is all set to enter the film industry as an actor.

Suresh Babu has entrusted the responsibility of his younger son Abhiram Daggubati's launch to director Teja. Teja has been away from films after 'Sita' movie. Now, the director has recently announced the sequel of his superhit debut movie 'Chitram'. Now, he took up the direction of Abhiram Daggubati's debut film. As per the latest reports, Teja has penned a beautiful love story for the film. Touted to be a rebellious love story, Abhiram is likely to play an action-packed role in the movie. It seems like Abhiram is going to have a lover boy role but will appear in an action avatar in the film.



The interesting update about the movie is now increasing the expectations on the film. Suresh Productions is bankrolling this project. More details about the project will get released soon.

