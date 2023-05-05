Teja Sajja And Prashant Varma’s ‘Hanu-Man’ Release Date Is Postponed

Tollywood's young director Prashant Varma of 'Awe!' fame is all set to showcase the first kind of superhero movie in Telugu with the 'Hanu-Man' movie. It has an ensemble cast of Teja Sajja, Amrita Iyer, Vinay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The movie was scheduled to release this summer but off late, the makers dropped a small note and announced the postponement of this most-awaited movie.



Along with the makers, even director Prashant Varma and Teja Sajja shared this big news on their social media pages… Take a look!

His note reads, “PRIMESHOW ENTERTAINMENT

All your humongous love for the Hanuman Teaser has touched our hearts and raised our responsibility to deliver the best outcome. We Promise you a film, that will be cherished, celebrated and will stand as a perfect ode to LORD HANUMAN. From heart to heart, we can't wait for you to experience HANU-MAN on the big screens. A NEW RELEASE DATE WILL BE ANNOUNCED SOON”.

Going with the earlier released teaser, Teja will be seen lying down unconscious on the beds of a river. Later, he will be blessed with the powerful pendant of Lord Hanuman and his ‘Gadha’. With these powers he will thrash the goons. Meanwhile, Vinay’s awesome glimpse as the antagonist and Varalakshmi’s attire as a bride and Amrita’s classy avatar also made the teaser worth watching. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Teja will protect his people and village from the dangerous antagonist Vinay. In the end, Lord Hanuman will be seen chanting the mantra of Lord Rama!

Even Vennela Kishore, Satya, Getup Srinu, Raj Deepak Shetty and Bhanu Prakash are roped in to play prominent roles in this movie.

Hanu-Man movie is being helmed by Prashant Varma and is produced by Niranjan Reddy under the Prime Show Entertainments. Earlier the movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!