‘Telusu Kada’ team comes with a vibrant poster

Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda’s much-anticipated romantic drama, Telusu Kada, is creating waves with its refreshing love story and dynamic cast. The film marks the directorial debut of popular stylist Neeraja Kona and features Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty as the female leads. Backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and TG Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film promises a colorful and emotionally rich cinematic experience.

To celebrate Holi, the makers released a special poster, capturing the festive spirit in all its glory. The image features Siddu, Raashi, and Srinidhi drenched in vibrant colors, joyfully celebrating the festival. Siddu exudes charm in a traditional kurta, while Raashi and Srinidhi dazzle in elegant sarees, adding to the film’s lively and festive energy. The poster hints that Telusu Kada will be just as exuberant and heartwarming as the festival itself.

Adding to the excitement, the film also stars Viva Harsha in a pivotal role. The technical crew includes renowned talents such as cinematographer Gnana Shekar Baba, music composer Thaman S, National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli, production designer Avinash Kolla, and costume designer Sheetal Sharma.

With shooting currently underway, Telusu Kada is gearing up to be a vibrant cinematic delight. Fans eagerly await more glimpses from this promising love saga.